Monday, June 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: New Sweden School, 113 Westmanland Rd., New Sweden, Maine
For more information: 207-896-3392; fbcns.com/
Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23- VBS (Vacation Bible School)! Galactic Starveyors. New Sweden School. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. Everyone from grades pre-K to 12 are welcome. No cost.
Special picnic on Wednesday, June 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the New Sweden School. There will be food, carnival games, and an opportunity for the children to show off what they have been learning at VBS! Chris Hearn. 207.896.3392. www.fbcns.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →