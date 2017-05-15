Community

VBS (Vacation Bible School)

By Chris Hearn,
Posted May 15, 2017, at 12:36 p.m.

Monday, June 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: New Sweden School, 113 Westmanland Rd., New Sweden, Maine

For more information: 207-896-3392; fbcns.com/

Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23- VBS (Vacation Bible School)! Galactic Starveyors. New Sweden School. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. Everyone from grades pre-K to 12 are welcome. No cost.

Special picnic on Wednesday, June 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the New Sweden School. There will be food, carnival games, and an opportunity for the children to show off what they have been learning at VBS! Chris Hearn. 207.896.3392. www.fbcns.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrangeElderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange
  2. How ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect MaineHow ‘worst-case scenario’ at Canadian nuclear plant could affect Maine
  3. After this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 yearsAfter this massacre, Portland was abandoned for 26 years
  4. Maine man sentenced to 14 years in prison after traveling to Massachusetts to sexually assault
  5. The woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it todayThe woman who invented Mother’s Day would absolutely hate it today