Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Variety Show Extravaganza, 126 Union Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-941-0261; facebook.com/events/1424344514256289/

**Save The Date** March 18th!!!

Cure your winter cabin fever and join us in laughter, epic entertainment and zany wildness at the Temple of the Feminine Divine fundraiser Vaudeville Variety show~*Singing*, *Burlesque*, *Music*, *Radio Drama*, *Dancing*, *Stomp” 50/50 Raffle, Vendors and **More**

Doors Open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7pm at the Union Street Brick Church, 126 Union St, Bangor.

Tickets $8 in advance or $10 at the door. You can purchase advance tickets through our Facebook page Temple of the Feminine Divine, or the 3rd Annual Variety Show Extravaganza FB page~ just hit “find tickets” at the top of the page or at the following local businesses:

Verve~Bangor and Orono

Bull Moose Records

Central Street Farm House

**This is an adult show**~ 18 years of age and older~

