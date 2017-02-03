Community

Vaudeville Variety Show

By Michele Littlefield
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 10:09 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Variety Show Extravaganza, 126 Union Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-0261; facebook.com/events/1424344514256289/

**Save The Date** March 18th!!!

Cure your winter cabin fever and join us in laughter, epic entertainment and zany wildness at the Temple of the Feminine Divine fundraiser Vaudeville Variety show~*Singing*, *Burlesque*, *Music*, *Radio Drama*, *Dancing*, *Stomp” 50/50 Raffle, Vendors and **More**

Doors Open at 6:30pm, show starts at 7pm at the Union Street Brick Church, 126 Union St, Bangor.

Tickets $8 in advance or $10 at the door. You can purchase advance tickets through our Facebook page Temple of the Feminine Divine, or the 3rd Annual Variety Show Extravaganza FB page~ just hit “find tickets” at the top of the page or at the following local businesses:

Verve~Bangor and Orono

Bull Moose Records

Central Street Farm House

**This is an adult show**~ 18 years of age and older~

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police identify body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston
  2. State police charge Fort Kent man with impersonating a police officer
  3. Police: Maine teen inside home during burglary helps locate suspect
  4. ‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker
  5. Bangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North CarolinaBangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

Top Stories

Similar Articles