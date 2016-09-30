Varney Agency Donates $25,000 to DECH Campaign

Machias – On Tuesday, September 27, 2016, William Varney, Chairman of the Board, Varney Agency, Inc., and Michael Hennessey, Managing Partner of Varney Agency, Inc. Machias met with DECH Board Chair, David Whitney, and DECH President & CEO, Dennis Welsh, for a photo to commemorate the Varney Agency’s $25,000 donation to Emergency Department Expansion Project.

“As a company that has deep roots in Washington County, we are pleased to be able to contribute to the expansion and renovation of Down East Community Hospital’s Emergency Department”, stated William Varney. Mike Hennessey on the importance of being a part of the project, “The people who initially raised the money to build this hospital put all the energy and money they could spare into it because having a hospital in this rural community was essential. Putting the effort into expanding and renovating the Emergency Department so that we can transform emergency care for the people in our community, is also essential.”

“To have Varney Agency Inc. give back to the people of Washington County in such a big way is humbling and heartwarming. They are strongly invested in the health care of the people of Washington County and we are privileged that they are part of the team that will bring this project to fruition,” stated DECH Board Chair, David Whitney.

Dennis Welsh, President and CEO of DECH on the gift, “Since this campaign has begun, I have seen individuals and businesses generously give to this project and, each time it happens, I feel honored to be a part of a community that comes together for the wellbeing of their friends and neighbors.”

