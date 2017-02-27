Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Variety Show Extravaganza! Union Street Brick Church, 126 Union St, Bangor , Maine For more information: 207-941-0262; templeofthefemininedivine.org

Fundraiser Extravaganza to Benefit the Temple of the Feminine Divine

*Music* Dancing* Burlesque*Belly Dance* Hula Hoops* Singing* Comedy* Radio Drama* Skits* Vendors* 50/50 Raffle and Concession Stand!!

Beat your Cabin Fever with a night out in Bangor, March 18th Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm, this is an 18+ show! Union St Brick Church, 126 Union St~ Check out our FB page for more details~ “3rd Annual Variety Show Extravaganza!”

