fireflymaine | BDN
By fireflymaine
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 5:48 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Variety Show Extravaganza! Union Street Brick Church, 126 Union St, Bangor , Maine

For more information: 207-941-0262; templeofthefemininedivine.org

Fundraiser Extravaganza to Benefit the Temple of the Feminine Divine

*Music* Dancing* Burlesque*Belly Dance* Hula Hoops* Singing* Comedy* Radio Drama* Skits* Vendors* 50/50 Raffle and Concession Stand!!

Beat your Cabin Fever with a night out in Bangor, March 18th Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm, this is an 18+ show! Union St Brick Church, 126 Union St~ Check out our FB page for more details~ “3rd Annual Variety Show Extravaganza!”

