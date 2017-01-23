Variety Show at SPACE Gallery

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, Maine For more information: 207-899-3525; facebook.com/events/343521389379770/

Classic VARIETY SHOW Takes the Stage at SPACE Gallery, February 16th!

EVENT INFO:

VARIETY SHOW

February 16, 2017

7 p.m. Doors (and BBQ!) at 6 p.m.

SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St. Portland, ME

$8 (includes BBQ appetizers)

VARIETY SHOW is a multi-media extravaganza that combines the talents of The Art Department and bomb diggity arts, two Portland-based community support programs serving adults of all abilities. This 60s-inspired variety show will include sophisticated hosts, live music and interviews, a fashion show featuring the latest innovations, and original short films.

This event is truly a community effort! Get there early to enjoy BBQ hors d-oeuvres from local catering company, Black Betty’s Bistro. Live pit music will be provided by Listen Up, a local music program that also showcases the talents of adults of all abilities. Fashion show participants will show off original creations made even more fabulous by accessory loans from Find thrift store. The event will culminate with a live interview and performance by experimental Portland-based musician, Computer at Sea.

For the past 6 years, The Art Department and bomb diggity arts have teamed up to present audiences with TV Show at SPACE Gallery, a night of short films created by program participants. This year they have expanded TV Show into Variety Show in order to offer audiences an even more spectacular event!

