Vanuatuan “Tam Tam” Drum Demonstration – For kids of all ages

Tam Tam
Shelley Latham
Tam Tam
By Blue Hill Library,
Posted April 28, 2017, at 10:07 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public , 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Native Vanuatuan Josua Tofor will demonstrate how to play the tam tam, a style of drum from the island nation of Vanuatu in the southwestern Pacific, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday May 13, at 10:00 AM. The tam tam, essentially a 9 foot carved log from a breadfruit tree, was donated by Richard Penfold of Deer Isle, who purchased it in Vanuatu when he was there as a volunteer some years ago. The tam tam— also known as a “slit-gong,” is now on display in the library’s Blue Hill Room.

The demonstration will be geared toward children but anyone who is interested is welcome to attend. This is a unique opportunity to hear this instrument being played and to learn a bit about the island nation of Vanuatu. Tam tams used to be played at social and ceremonial occasions, as well as for communication between villages.

Josua Tofor, a wood carver himself, was born and raised on the island nation of Vanuatu, and comes from a long line of chiefs and wood carvers. He moved to the U.S. in 2002. For more information call the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  2. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  3. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded
  4. New ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaignNew ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaign
  5. Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosion

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs