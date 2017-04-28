Vanuatuan “Tam Tam” Drum Demonstration – For kids of all ages

Saturday, May 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public , 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Native Vanuatuan Josua Tofor will demonstrate how to play the tam tam, a style of drum from the island nation of Vanuatu in the southwestern Pacific, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday May 13, at 10:00 AM. The tam tam, essentially a 9 foot carved log from a breadfruit tree, was donated by Richard Penfold of Deer Isle, who purchased it in Vanuatu when he was there as a volunteer some years ago. The tam tam— also known as a “slit-gong,” is now on display in the library’s Blue Hill Room.
The demonstration will be geared toward children but anyone who is interested is welcome to attend. This is a unique opportunity to hear this instrument being played and to learn a bit about the island nation of Vanuatu. Tam tams used to be played at social and ceremonial occasions, as well as for communication between villages.
Josua Tofor, a wood carver himself, was born and raised on the island nation of Vanuatu, and comes from a long line of chiefs and wood carvers. He moved to the U.S. in 2002. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
