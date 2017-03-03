Vanuatuan “Tam-Tam” donated to Blue Hill Public Library

The Penfold Family with the Tan-Tam that they donated to the Blue Hill Public Library
Blue Hill Library | BDN
The Penfold Family with the Tan-Tam that they donated to the Blue Hill Public Library
By Blue Hill Library,
Posted March 03, 2017, at 12:35 p.m.

The Blue Hill Public Library has received a gift of a Vanuatuan drum—a tam-tam, also known as a “slit-gong,”now on permanent display in the Library’s Blue Hill Room. Among the largest free standing instruments in the world, the tam-tam is a a 9 foot carved log that looks a bit like a totem pole.

The tam-tam was donated by Richard Penfold of Deer Isle, who purchased it from Chief Tofor on the island of Vanuatu when he was volunteering there some years ago. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York which houses a tam-tam in its collection, the instruments are carved from the trunks of breadfruit trees and are struck with club-like sticks to produce “deep, sonorous tones.” According to the Met, gong orchestras play at major social and ceremonial occasions such as initiations, dances, and funerals. Tam-tams were also used to communicate between villages.

About the tam-tam library director Rich Boulet says, “BHPL, which has a mission of opening ‘doors to information, community, culture, and the world,’ has a longstanding tradition of bringing the world to Blue Hill through artifacts collected and gleaned from many benefactors, chiefly Adelaide Pearson and Roland Howard. The library has textiles from Guatemala, pottery from American Indians in the Southwest, an Indonesian bust, sheet music from the Middle Ages, ancient maps and surveys, and now: Blue Hill’s own tam-tam.” For more information contact the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. 12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year
  4. Seven arrested for cocaine, heroin in Rumford drug bust
  5. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs