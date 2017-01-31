Valentine’s Winter Carnival for Spurwink Youth

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point, Portland, Maine For more information: eventbrite.com/e/winter-carnival-valentines-for-spurwink-tickets-31224955683

On February 12, PROPEL and Spurwink Services invite the public to spread the love at the first co-hosted Winter Carnival benefitting Spurwink! As part of PROPEL’s In Focus series highlighting non-profit organizations in Maine, attendees will help to raise awareness, funds, and create memorable Valentine’s Day cards for Spurwink youth.

The carnival is a family-friendly event, fun for all ages, including ice skating, tubing on The Rink at Thompson’s Point’s new tubing hill, a winter obstacle course, food trucks, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults, with free admission for kids. Tickets include skate rental, tubing on the hill, and for adults, your first beer. Event proceeds will benefit Spurwink and will make it possible for PROPEL to host similar events in the future.

About Spurwink Services

Spurwink provides behavioral health and education services for children, adults and families throughout Maine. With locations in 11 counties, Spurwink serves over 7,500 individuals per year. Their programs include outpatient and community services, education and residential treatment for people with autism, developmental disabilities and mental health challenges. As a leading behavioral health agency with a sixty-year tradition in Maine, Spuriwnk’s vision of success is to help clients live healthy, engaged lives in their communities.

About PROPEL

PROPEL is an organization of young professionals dedicated to fostering the next generation of Maine’s business leaders by partnering with the companies and organizations that make Maine an attractive place to Network, Develop and Live. Through its leadership position in the Realize Maine Network, PROPEL serves as an ambassador between the business community and young professionals already in Maine or who are considering Maine for the next chapter of their professional and personal lives. More information can be found at www.propelportland.org.

