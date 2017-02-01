Valentine’s Mini Spa Day

A VALENTINES INSPIRED MINI SPA DAY

TO HELP YOU MELT AWAY THE WINTER BLUES TO RECONNECT YOU WITH THE HEALERS IN OUR COMMUNITY

IS TAKING PLACE AT SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

No matter your age or gender he times we live in make us want to escape into another world every so often, even if it’s just for a few hours. Recognizing this urgent need to just “get away” and to take a break from the winter blues Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, in partnership with acupuncturist Sharon Gordon and Reiki practitioner Sylvia Tavares, is pleased to be offering a Valentine’s inspired cabin fever reliever, mini spa day fundraising event to help you and someone you care about catch a bit of spring and to boost your spirits February 11, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

