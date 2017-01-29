Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Veazie Church, 1104 State Street, Veazie, Maine

The Veazie Church is holding their annual Valentine’s Day Candy Sale on Saturday, February 11th from 9 a.m. – 12 noon at 1404 State Street, Veazie,

Maine. There will be a large variety of homemade chocolates, fudge and other candies. They will be sold by the pound or in presorted decorative packaging.

Candy may be preordered by contacting Mary at: vzchurchclerk@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →