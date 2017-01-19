Valentine Dinner

By Janmaine
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 2:55 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Benedict's Hall, 1063 Benedicta Road, Benedicta, Maine

For more information: 207-365-4254 or 365-4294

All are welcome to join us for a great meal with a mix of fun activities and fellowship to honor traditional marriage. Let us know in advance if you are celebrating a milestone anniversary this year so we can acknowledge your anniversary.

Appetizers and fellowship @ 4:00 PM

Welcome activity @ 4:30 PM

Dinner @ 5:00 PM

MENU

Caesar salad

Roasted pork loin

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Fresh vegetable medley

Applesauce

Petite breads

Desserts: strawberry shortcake and assorted cheesecakes

YUM!

Couples – $15.00 with reservations (365-4294 or 365-4254)

$20.00 @ door

Come check out the fun, prizes, and Valentine treasures!

St Benedict’s Hall, 1063 Benedicta Road, Benedicta, ME

