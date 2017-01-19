Valentine Dinner

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: St. Benedict's Hall, 1063 Benedicta Road, Benedicta, Maine
For more information: 207-365-4254 or 365-4294
All are welcome to join us for a great meal with a mix of fun activities and fellowship to honor traditional marriage. Let us know in advance if you are celebrating a milestone anniversary this year so we can acknowledge your anniversary.
Appetizers and fellowship @ 4:00 PM
Welcome activity @ 4:30 PM
Dinner @ 5:00 PM
MENU
Caesar salad
Roasted pork loin
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Fresh vegetable medley
Applesauce
Petite breads
Desserts: strawberry shortcake and assorted cheesecakes
YUM!
Couples – $15.00 with reservations (365-4294 or 365-4254)
$20.00 @ door
Come check out the fun, prizes, and Valentine treasures!
St Benedict’s Hall, 1063 Benedicta Road, Benedicta, ME
