Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5454

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library will host a Student Valentine Concert of Blue Hill Peninsular area music students (all ages) on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street in Blue Hill beginning at 4:00pm. Students of Luki Hewitt, Julia Klein, Paul Sullivan and Holly Weinberg will be featured. The free concert is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

