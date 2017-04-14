Vacation Special Hands-On Science! Build your own solar system

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5814
Drop in to the Children’s Department at the Waterville Public Library between 2 pm and 4 pm for a great hands-on science project. Learn about our planetary neighbors and build your own solar system model.
Designed for kids 7 and up; younger kids should bring a grownup helper.
This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
