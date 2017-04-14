Vacation Special Design Day! Create a Button!

Thursday, April 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5815
We had such a great time with this project during February Vacation, we’re doing it again! Drop by the Children’s Department at the Waterville Public Library. between 2 and 4 pm to create a personally-designed button to wear.
Designed for kids 7 and up; younger kids are welcome but should bring a grownup helper.
This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
