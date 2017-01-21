Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/vacation-matinee-the-jungle-book/2017-02-20/

On February 20th through the 24th at 1 pm daily, The Grand continues it’s 2016-2017 season of matinees for families during school vacation weeks (sponsored by The City of Ellsworth & Morton’s Moo) with the Dreamworks Animation hit “The Jungle Book”. In this reimagining of the classic collection of stories by Rudyard Kipling, director Jon Favreau uses visually stunning CGI to create the community of animals surrounding Mowgli (Neel Sethi), a human boy adopted by a pack of wolves. The appearance of a villainous tiger named Shere Khan (voiced by Idris Elba) forces Mowgli’s guardian, the panther Bagheera (Ben Kingsley), to shepherd the child to safety in the “man village.” Along the way, the boy meets an affable, lazy bear named Baloo (Bill Murray), as well as a snake with hypnotic powers (Scarlett Johansson) and an orangutan (Christopher Walken) who wants to harness the power of fire. Lupita Nyong’o, Giancarlo Esposito, and Garry Shandling also lend their voices to this adventure tale. (2016. US 1hr, 51min. Directed by Jon Favreau. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission matinee presentation are $1. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

