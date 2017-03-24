Monday, April 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/vacation-matinee-finding-dory/2017-04-17/
On April 17th through the 21st at 1 pm daily, The Grand concludes it’s 2016-2017 season of matinees for families during school vacation weeks (sponsored by The City of Ellsworth & Morton’s Moo) with the animated hit sequel from “Finding Dory!” From the Academy Award®–winning creators of Disney/Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” (Best Animated Feature, 2003) comes an epic undersea adventure filled with imagination, humor and heart. When Dory, the forgetful blue tang (Ellen DeGeneres), suddenly remembers she has a family who may be looking for her, she, Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence) take off on a life-changing quest to find them…with help from Hank (Ed O’Neill), a cantankerous octopus; Bailey (Ty Burrell), a beluga whale who’s convinced his biological sonar skills are on the fritz; and Destiny (Kaitlin Olson), a nearsighted whale shark! Dive into the movie overflowing with unforgettable characters, dazzling animation and gallons of fun! With a celebrity-packed voice cast including Diane Keaton, Eugene Levy, Bill Hader, Kate McKinnon, Idris Elba, Dominic West and Sigourney Weaver. (2016. US 1hr, 40min. Directed by Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission matinee presentation are $1. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
