Vacation Camp–All Week Long!

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org

Looking for adventure this week? We have FIVE DAYS of vacation camp to spark your curiosity, challenge your senses and, of course, play with new friends! Explore the Museum & Theatre through culture, theatre and science. Each day of camp offers a different theme, but the one thing you’ll do for sure is…PLAY!

Get a sneak peek behind the scenes and explore before the Museum & Theatre is open to the public. Thrive with a small group; we keep our camp size small so campers get the attention they need and deserve. We encourage participants to sign up for the whole week, however, pro-rated options are available. Designed for ages 5-8.

Register all week: $135/members, $160/visitors.

Pro-rated rate: $35/member per day and $40 per visitor per day.

Register online at goo.gl/xWXxam, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk. Please sign up early!

Monday 2/20: In Japan, Children’s Day is a festival to celebrate children! Come learn about this special holiday and celebrate by making a carp kite called Koinobori, and contribute to our origami challenge!

Tuesday 2/21: Learn all about marine mammals with the help of the Museum & Theatre’s 40-foot humpback whale, Istar! You’ll get a chance to see her squeeze into the Playscape and step inside to see whale artifacts and hear whale stories!

Wednesday 2/22: Join us for a day of Stinky Cheese Man-inspired theatre! The day will include playing acting games in our Dress Up Theatre; going on an exclusive back-stage tour of our play; then meeting the cast of The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales and seeing the play at 11am!

Thursday2/23: Discover the process of print-making during this messy day of camp. We’ll sketch and mark out our own designs to create monoprints onto paper. Then we’ll work together to learn the science of silk screen printing as we create a collaborative design and stamp it onto t-shirts to take home!

Friday 2/24: Start your day by helping feed all our turtles, frogs, and sea stars. Get a front row seat to see a Spark’s Ark Live Animal Show. Meet the turtles for art time, buzz by the bees for a honeybee tasting and get a detailed look at our Tide Pool Touch Tank creatures using our underwater microscope!

