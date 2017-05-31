VA Maine to hold open house at Calais Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Calais Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 50 Union St., Calais, Maine
CALAIS, Maine — VA Maine will hold an open house at Calais Community Based Outpatient Clinic 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the clinic, 50 Union St., to showcase the healthcare and other VA services available to Washington County veterans.
There will be tours of the clinic and staff will be on-hand to assist veterans in applying for VA healthcare, as well as getting established in MyHealtheVet for those already enrolled in VA healthcare.
Hot dogs, chips, cookies and water will be available at no charge.
Veterans, family and the general public are cordially invited to attend.
