VA Maine holding veterans town hall meeting in Calais

Posted May 31, 2017, at 4:42 p.m.

CALAIS, Maine — VA Maine will hold a veterans town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Calais American Legion Post 3, which meets at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 29 Church St.

 

The VA Center director and regional office director will provide updates of the VA Maine Healthcare System and the Togus Regional Office operations.

VA staff will be on-site to provide detailed information on VA healthcare and other VA benefits/services and answer questions.

