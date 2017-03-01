UUCB Concerts for a Cause: WOMEN IN HARMONY

Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-8515; womenharmony.brownpapertickets.com

The UUCB Concerts for a Cause series presents the esteemed choral group WOMEN IN HARMONY on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick.

Women in Harmony is a Portland-based chorus of 60 women’s voices, which has been singing for social justice for over 20 years. It is a diverse group of gay and straight, musically sophisticated and musically untrained women who unite in song and a spirit of fairness. Women in Harmony is dedicated both to musical excellence and social justice. This intersection of high-quality music and thoughtful social action gives them a unique niche among singing groups in Northern New England. The chorus serves the community by providing learning opportunities for women of diverse musical backgrounds, partnering regularly with other local organizations, and promoting the work of women composers and musicians. Women in Harmony sings for unity among women, advocating social, political, and economic equality for all. Their music is culturally and stylistically varied, daring, and full of life. The songs, while diverse in style, all convey the importance of connection and community.

Under the direction of Dr. Catherine Beller-McKenna, Women in Harmony presents a concert of choral music that reflects its vision for the world, including songs about working to make the world a better place. Their songs convey the need for action, for honoring the earth and one another, for seeking unity among people, and helping those in need. The program includes Holly Nears “Fired Up”, “Common Woman” by The Righteous Mothers, “Arlington” and “One Voice” by the Wailin’ Jennys, “Everybody Eats When They Come To My House” (made famous by Cab Calloway), “Bound for Freedom”, “Swimming to the Other Side” by Emma’s Revolution, and more.

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Available at the church office (729-8515), Gulf of Maine Books, or online at http://womenharmony.brownpapertickets.com.

Proceeds from the Concerts for a Cause series raises money for church programming and local charities.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →