UUCB Concerts for a Cause: JUD CASWELL

Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-8515
The UUCB Concerts for a Cause series presents the JUD CASWELL on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle Street, Brunswick.
Maine’s Jud Caswell is a little bit like a one-man folk festival. You’ve got your banjo picking, your Irish drinking songs, a rack of acoustic instruments, and a deep catalog of award-winning originals. He’s often compared to James Taylor and David Wilcox, but his songs draw on a long musical history and wide-ranging influences from jazz and Piedmont blues to contemporary folk and rock.
Jud is currently celebrating the release of his sixth collection, “Watch The Fall.” Early listeners have called it “homey and groovy and uplifting and thoughtful” — a “celebration of life, love, family, and all that is wonderful about midcoast Maine.”
Jud is a lifelong musician, but it wasn’t until 2004 that he was able to pursue music full-time. By 2008, Jud had made a name for himself on the national folk circuit, playing folk festivals from Texas to Oregon and winning some of the best songwriting contests in the country. His 2007 release “Blackberry Time” was a folk DJ favorite.
Since that time, he has continued to pursue music full time as a performer, teacher and recording engineer. In addition to his acoustic 6 and 12 string guitars, Jud plays banjo, cittern, and whistle at his many Irish gigs. He runs a monthly songwriter’s circle, offers “musical story times” at local libraries, and leads songwriting programs at local elementary schools. Jud is also an in-demand producer at his own “Frog Hollow Studio” in Brunswick, where he records some of the best songwriters in the state.
REVIEWS:
“Jud Caswell is much more than a great singer and guitar player, Jud’s songs take you into the storyteller’s world with clear images and characters that come to life for the listener.” – David Wilcox
“Clever, well-groomed lyrics, percussive guitar playing and a powerful yet tender voice… reminded me of Ellis Paul in intensely personal songs that offer slices of life and lovely imagery…” – Dirty Linen
“Jud Caswell is an enormously talented lyricist, composer, performer, and producer. It’s only a matter of time before he’s discovered by the rest of the world; you should discover him now.” – Mainetoday.com
TICKETS:
$12 in advance, $15 at the door, $6 Students/Children
Available at the church office (729-8515), Gulf of Maine Books, or online at http://judcaswell.brownpapertickets.com.
Proceeds from the Concerts for a Cause series raises money for church programming and local charities.
