UU Pittsfield, sequicentennial celebration

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: UU PItsfield, 122 Easy Street, Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: 2074872706; pittsfielduu.org/
Double Celebration in Pittsfield, September 10, 2017 features D.C. Singer-Songwriter Crys Matthews
The First Universalist Church of Pittsfield CELEBRATES 150 years and welcomes the BIKE MAINE village for music and hors d’oeuvres!
On Sunday evening, September 10 at 7pm, the First Universalist Church of Pittsfield welcomes D.C. Singer-Songwriter Crys Matthews to its stage. Matthews “blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies and punctuated by honest, original lyrics. A prolific lyricist and composer, Matthews has found inspiration in her surroundings; from driving through the Blue Ridge Mountains to the compelling and heart-breaking love story of Richard and Mildred Loving. Thoughtful, realistic and emotional, Matthews’ songs speak to the voice of our generation and remind us why music indeed soothes the soul.”
There’ll be hors d’oeuvres and desserts in this double celebration of both the incredible athletes staying overnight on their bike journey around the state (112 Easy Street is easy walking distance from the Bike Maine Village) and also the church’s historic sesquicentennial: 150 years in Pittsfield! You won’t want to miss this night of music and camaraderie, celebration and history.
Doors open at 6pm. Concert is at 7pm.
Suggested donation is $10-15.
FMI, contact:
Holly Zadra
Pittsfield, Maine
(207) 487-2706
