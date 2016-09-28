UU Congregation of Castine awards seven Pulliam Social Justice Grants

CASTINE, Maine — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine has awarded seven organizations a total of $30,000 in support of social justice.

The annual Deborah Pulliam Social Justice Grants honor the late Deborah Pulliam and her generosity toward the congregation and to a number of other institutions in Castine and elsewhere.

This year’s grants were awarded to the following:

– Peninsula Free Medical Clinic, $3,825.

– Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network, $5,000.

– Sunlight Media Collective, $3,000.

– Mid-Maine Youth Service Program, $5,000.

– Volunteers for Hancock Jail residents, $4,675.

– Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, $5,000.

– Community Compass, $3,500.

UU Castine’s Governing Board approved the grants, following recommendations by its Social Justice Committee.

“We are proud to perpetuate Deborah’s legacy through these awards,” said Lynn Parsons, president of the board, in a press release. “Unitarian Universalists are creators of positive change, in individuals and in the world, and we are grateful to be able to support these good causes.”

The congregation’s minister, the Rev. Margaret Beckman, agreed, noting that, “the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine has an historical and continuing commitment to social justice in our community, in our state, in our nation and throughout the world. Social justice work is our faith in action. We are delighted to support the work of these seven fine organizations.”

