UU Church in Rockland helps support local organizations in outreach donations

ROCKLAND — The First Universalist Church in Rockland contributed in January to five local organizations with donations from their 2016 weekly plate collections.

The Unitarian Universalist congregation’s Outreach Giving is a practice that engages the congregation with local community needs, and is a reminder within the congregation that generosity is a spiritual discipline. Each time the First Universalist Church gathers for worship, they donate half of the offering plate towards this principle.

The 2016 plate offerings allowed $1,140.00 to be donated to each of the following organizations: OUT Maine, Mid-Coast Health Net, the Maine Diaper Fund, Maine Family Planning Association, and Window Dressers.

This annual outreach service is just one of the ways the First Universalist Church is committed to supporting important community work in the Mid-Coast.

The congregation also provides weekly donations of food and supplies to the AIO Food Pantry, and has expanded assistance to the One Less Worry program and to the Oceanside High School’s emergency supply closet.

For information on the First Universalist Church in Rockland, Sunday service, or becoming a community partner, call 594-8750, or email mail@uurockland.org. The First Universalist Church is located at 345 Broadway, Rockland.

