Outdoors

Utah, A Magical Landscape

San Rafael Canyon
Michelle Moddy
San Rafael Canyon
Nancy Jacobson | BDN
By Nancy Jacobson
Posted Feb. 26, 2017, at 9:32 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

AMC members Michelle and Stan Moody spent 5 months traveling from Maine to the Rockies with many stops along the way. However, one of the highlights of their journey was spending over a month exploring Utah’s well and lesser known natural areas.. Come join them in a photo review of some of their amazing experiences including canyons you have to hold your breath to squeeze through, fantastic natural bridges, petroglyphs and pictographs.

