USM Youth Ensembles Instrumental Concert

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle Street, Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The University of Southern Maine (USM) Youth Ensembles, Portland’s outstanding regional youth music performance program, will perform their annual Spring instrumental concert at Merrill Auditorium.

Presented by the USM School of Music, the concert will include: the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Lehmann, USM director of string studies and orchestral activities; the Portland Youth Wind Ensemble, conducted by Trae Blanco, USM director of bands; the Portland Young People’s String Consort, conducted by Deborah Dabczynski; and the Portland Youth Junior Orchestra, conducted by Ferdinand Liva, USM violin artist faculty member.

The details of the concert are:

Merrill Auditorium, Portland; tickets, $8/$5 suggested donation at the door; open seating.

“The USM Youth Ensembles concerts are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a vibrant musical community made up of talented young musicians, an engaged university and thriving music programs in area schools,” says Alan Kaschub, director of the USM School of Music.

“The energy of these performances comes from a dedicated group of students and fantastic conductors who love working with young musicians,” Kaschub continues. “Add into that an audience of parents, teachers and other supporters of youth music and something magical really happens!

“Thanks to excellent grade-school, junior-high and high-school music teachers, private instructors and parental support, these students arrive at the USM School of Music well prepared to perform the challenging music that our conductors program,” Kaschub said.

The concert will open with a dazzling performance by the Portland Youth Wind Ensemble, conducted by Trae Blanco. Following will be the Portland Young People’s String Consort, conducted by Deborah Dabczynski, Portland Symphony Orchestra cellist. Comprised of the youngest students in the ensembles, the string consort focuses on classical pieces, which introduce familiar melodies to the students and prepare them to advance through the program. With no intermission, the Portland Youth Junior Orchestra, conducted by Ferdinand Liva, will continue the concert. Concluding the concert will be the widely acclaimed Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Lehmann.

The instrumental USM Youth Ensembles include students ranging from grade school to high school. Auditions for the instrumental ensembles are held each each spring at the USM School of Music.

The vocal USM Youth Ensembles will present their spring concert in May. The Southern Maine Youth Chorale, comprised of singers in grades seven-12, is conducted by Rebecca DeWan, and the Southern Maine Children’s Choir, comprised of singers in grades four and up, is conducted by Nicolás Alberto Dosman.

Each week the approximately 200 high and middle school students in the youth ensembles program travel from as far away as central Maine and eastern New Hampshire to rehearse at the USM School of Music in Gorham in preparation for their concerts. It’s a commitment that these students and their parents make because of the high quality of musicianship that is expected of them — and they achieve.

For information about USM Youth Ensembles and auditions, go to:

http://www.usm.maine.edu/music/youth.

Sponsored by Macy’s

Suggested donation is $8 adults, $5 students, seniors, USM employees and alumni. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

