Community

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles directed by Taylor O’Donnell

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine

For more information: 207 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Taylor O’Donnell, includes both music and non-music majors. The ensemble will perform intricate arrangements of jazz standards, as well as pieces written specifically for vocal jazz ensembles. Per the ensemble’s custom, the performance will include improvised vocal solos.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, USM alumni and employees. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Cancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe makerCancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe maker
  2. Cancellations coming in as icy storm approaches MaineCancellations coming in as icy storm approaches Maine
  3. Burt’s Bees founder’s cabin taken from Maine, rebuilt in North CarolinaBurt’s Bees founder’s cabin taken from Maine, rebuilt in North Carolina
  4. LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix wreaks havoc on MaineLIVE BLOG: Wintry mix wreaks havoc on Maine
  5. LePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General AssistanceLePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General Assistance