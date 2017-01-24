USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles directed by Taylor O’Donnell

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: 207 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Taylor O’Donnell, includes both music and non-music majors. The ensemble will perform intricate arrangements of jazz standards, as well as pieces written specifically for vocal jazz ensembles. Per the ensemble’s custom, the performance will include improvised vocal solos.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, USM alumni and employees. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

