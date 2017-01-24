Friday, April 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM Jazz Ensemble, directed by Barry Saunders, is a “big band” that specializes in the study and performance of jazz for large and small groups, led by a member of the jazz faculty. This semester the ensemble is directed by saxophonist, clarinetist and composer, Barry Saunders.

The concert will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. in Corthell Concert Hall on the USM Gorham Campus. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, USM alumni and employees. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Barry Saunders has played in clubs, festivals and concerts throughout the United States, with a few dates in Europe and Asia, with such notable musicians and ensembles as Conte Condoli, Pete Christlieb, OK|OK, Michael McGinnis, Stew & TNP, Brad Terry, Erik Deutsch, Barry Manilow, Three Dog Night, Portland Jazz Orchestra, Fogcutters Big Band, Portland (Maine) Symphony Orchestra, New Hampshire Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and Opera North.

Barryʼs work has been featured on the award winning Maine Public Radio news program Maine Things Considered. Most recently, he could be heard on Spinning on Air with David Garland from the studios of WNYC. He can also be heard on Erik Deutschʼs CD Hush Money (hammerandstring.com) and Mike McGinnisʻs CD Road*Trip (mikemcginnis.com).

Prior to teaching at the School of Music at USM, Barry has taught at Bennington College, Williams College, and Bates College. He also teaches in school district MSAD51 and enjoys a thriving private studio where he teaches, saxophone, clarinet, improvisation and composition.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

