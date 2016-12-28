USM Corporate Partners to feature IDEXX founder

By Lena Minervino
Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 1:06 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Abromson Center - Hannaford Hall , 88 Bedford St, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-780-4461

We are thrilled to announce our next Corporate Partners event on January 31, 2017, 5-7pm, which will feature an engaging session with David Evans Shaw, founder of IDEXX and serial entrepreneur, as well as two other special guests we will announce early January! Stay tuned. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please mark your calendars and join us.

