USM Corporate Partners: The Business of Booze

Thursday, April 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: University of Southern Maine, Portland Campus, University Events Room, 7th Floor, Glickman Library: 314 Forest Ave, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-780-4659; alumniusm.org/businessofbooze
By any measure—from “beer tourism” to new distilleries and growing exports—Maine’s craft brewing community is exploding. In the last seven years, the number of breweries in Maine has more than doubled, growing from 35 breweries in 2009 to 89 in 2016.
What innovations are driving this growth, and how can we ensure that industry and related economy continues to expand?
Business of Booze: How Innovative Partnerships are Transforming Maine’s Craft Brewing Industry
Thursday, April 6, 2017
5:00pm, University Events Room, 7th Floor, Glickman Library, Portland Campus
Cost: Free for USM Corporate Partners members | $20 non-members
Join us for an evening reception featuring Sean Sullivan, of the Maine Brewer’s Guild, and Dr. Lucille Benedict, USM Associate Professor of Chemistry and Director of Quality Control Collaboratory. Learn more about Maine’s burgeoning craft beer industry, and how innovative partnerships between independent brewers and the University are contributing to its growing success.
