Usher in the Summer at the annual PWA Party on the Pier

Thursday, June 22, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Contented Sole, Colonial Pemaquid Drive, New Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-563-2196; pemaquidwatershed.org
Damariscotta, ME – The Contented Sole restaurant will be a happening place on June 22, 2017 at 5:00pm with the 13th annual Pemaquid Watershed Association “Party on the Pier” fundraising event.
A cash bar and traditional folk music played by the Dam Jam Fiddler band will help kick off the evening. The restaurant, located in Pemaquid Harbor, will generously offer a buffet dinner and dessert to add to the festivities.
The highlight of the event will be a raffle of themed prizes such as Dining on the Pemaquid, Health and Wellness, Spa Sampler,, Monhegan Island overnight package along with boat rides, oyster tastings and many, many more enticing items. These raffle chances are $10.00 each or 3 for $25.00.
In addition to the exciting items offered, 100 tickets will be available at $25 each for the possibility to win a $500 cash prize! All tickets go on sale June 1 and the winner does not need to be present.
Event and raffle tickets can be purchased by phone at (207) 563-2196, on line at www.pemaquidwatershed.org, or at the PWA office, 584 Main St., Damariscotta. Tickets for the event are $30.00 and a limited number will be available at the door at $35.00.
Proceeds of the event are to support PWA’s mission to conserve the natural resources of the Pemaquid Peninsula through land and water stewardship and education.
For more information, please log on to www.pemaquidwatershed.org or call (207) 563-2196.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →