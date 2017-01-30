USDA State Technical Committee meeting set for March 1 in Bangor

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: USDA State Office, 967 Illinois Ave, Suite 3, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-990-9563; nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/me/newsroom/releases/?cid=NRCSEPRD1312614

BANGOR, Maine (Jan. 30, 2017) – The USDA’s State Technical Committee meeting for Maine will be held March 1, 2017, at the USDA State Office conference room, 967 Illinois Ave., Bangor.

The meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is open to the public.

The State Technical Committee (STTC) assists the USDA in matters relating to the implementation and technical aspects of conservation programs under the Farm Bill. The committee is traditionally composed of agricultural producers and other professionals that represent a variety of disciplines in soil, water, wetland, and wildlife sciences. The STTC includes representatives from several agencies including the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the Farm Service Agency (FSA), and the Maine Forest Service.

This upcoming meeting may include the following topics (subject to change):

• Welcome from State Conservationist Juan Hernandez

• Update on Conservation Innovation Grants (CIGs)

• Briefing on process used to requested proposals for National and State CIGs

• Updates on irrigation

• Updates on the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP)

• Discussion of the Food Security Modernization Act (FSMA)

The State Technical Committee meets regularly to provide information, analysis and recommendations to USDA officials charged with implementing the conservation provisions under the Farm Bill. The Committee’s role is advisory in nature, and has no implementation of enforcement authority.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact NRCS Assistant State Conservationist for Special Projects Chris Jones at (207) 990-9563 or chris.jones@me.usda.gov by Feb. 14, 2017, to request accommodations.

For more information on the STTC contact Chris Jones at (207) 990-9563.

