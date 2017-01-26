USDA funding in the Houlton area to improve water quality

HOULTON, Maine (Jan. 19, 2017) – The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is looking for landowners around Houlton who want to help improve water quality in one of the area’s most critical watersheds.

Funding under the USDA’s National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) is available now to help eligible farmers and landowners improve the water quality and aquatic habitats in the Nickerson Lake and Smith Brook sections of the Meduxnekeag River watershed. Through this initiative NRCS can help producers use conservation and management practices to control and trap nutrient and manure runoff. Qualified producers may receive assistance for installing conservation practices such as cover crops, livestock fence, compost pads, and more, but the deadline for applications this fiscal year is Feb. 17.

“Excess nitrogen, phosphorus and sediments from farms and other sources can impair a stream or a lake, but the NWQI can help producers and landowners to minimize those effects,” NRCS-Maine State Conservationist Juan Hernandez said. “We can work with interested landowners to implement voluntary conservation practices that improve water quality in these sections of the Meduxnekeag while maintaining agricultural productivity on their fields.”

Since 2012 USDA has invested approximately $125 million in “high-priority” watersheds across the country under the NWQI program. This year NWQI includes five sub-watersheds in Maine – two of which are the Nickerson Lake and Smith Brook sub-watersheds. This year NRCS is making $33 million in financial assistance available nationally under NWQI.

“We have had some success in the past with reaching eligible producers in the Houlton area and letting them know how they can benefit from NWQI assistance, but this year we really want to get the word out,” NRCS District Conservationist Helena Swiatek, who is based in the USDA Service Center in Houlton, said. “We estimate that we’ve provided some form of resource conservation practices to only about 42 percent of the eligible cropland in these affected watershed. And less than a third of that number has been treated under NWQI funds. With the upcoming Feb. 17 deadline I’m hoping for more people to come forward to learn about what we can offer.”

There are no size restrictions or requirements on the types of products sold on the land in order for a producer to be eligible for NWQI funds.

These Meduxnekeag River sub-watersheds, which include Nickerson Lake and Smith Brook, are home to numerous aquatic organisms including wild brook trout, brown trout and other game fish. The sub-watersheds drain through areas that affect water quality from Littleton to Linneus, and even into downtown Houlton.

“Conservation investments are important because well-managed farms limit pollution from runoff, produce food and fiber, sustain our economy, and provide food security,” Swiatek added. “Our local communities in southern Aroostook can benefit by having clean waterways, safer drinking water and healthy habitat for fish and wildlife.”

NWQI priority watersheds were identified in each state through a broad collaboration of partners, including state water quality agencies. These partners assisted in selecting watersheds where “on-farm conservation investments” can deliver the greatest water quality improvement benefits.

Anyone interested in more information on the NWQI opportunities in Maine should visit the National Water Quality Initiative section of the NRCS-Maine website at www.me.nrcs.usda.gov, visit Helena Swiatek the USDA Service Center, 304 North St., Houlton, or contact her staff at (207) 532-9407.

###

