Urban Cemeteries: Opportunities for Horticulture

By Shawn Hunt
Posted April 03, 2017, at 2:57 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Portland Public Library--Rines Auditorium, 5 Monument Square, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-774-5561; portlandlandmarks.org

Greater Portland Landmarks’ presents Urban Cemeteries: Opportunities for Horticulture by guest lecturer Dennis Collins, Horticultural Curator at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Portland Public Library’s Rines Auditorium. Founded in 1831, Mount Auburn Cemetery is noted as America’s first garden cemetery, known for its beautiful grounds, memorial buildings and sculptures, and contributions to horticulture in the 19th century. Mr. Collins has been the Horticultural Curator at Mount Auburn Cemeteries for 18 years and his talk will explore the challenges and benefits of turning historic urban cemeteries into treasured urban green spaces. This talk is the fourth and final lecture in Greater Portland Landmarks’ 2016-17 Lecture Series The Evolving Landscape: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow which is sponsored by Ocean Gate Realty. This event is free and open to the public; donations appreciated.

