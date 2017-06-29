UPPER ST. JOHN VALLEY REGIONALIZATION EFFORTS MOVING FORWARD

TRI-DISTRICT SCHOOLS-SAD27, MADAWASKA SCHOOLS, RSU33, ST. JOHN VALLEY TECH CENTER

Robert G. Hasson, Commissioner of State of Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce that SAD27 lead community, and the partnering districts have received notification that the district will move forward to Part 2 of the Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facility Pilot Project. SAD27 and its partnering districts are one of three districts selected to move forward.

The Department of Education will provide several work sessions in the next few months with the successful Part 1 applicants to develop Part 2 of the application process.

“I think this is a very encouraging and exciting time for education in the Upper St. John Valley and it validates the wonderful work that has gone into our Strategic Plan to provide more opportunities to our students and functions efficiently as possible. I look forward to the months ahead to work on part 2 of the pilot school application,” said Ben Sirois, Superintendent of Schools MSAD27.

Projects that involve two or more districts, are tied to a career and technical education center or region, and have a “smaller” district with fewer than 1,200 students have been given project priority.

