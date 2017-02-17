Homestead

Upgrading cropping systems with precision agriculture the focus of March 8 workshop

WATERVILLE, Maine — A workshop designed for farmers interested in improving their crop planting and management will be held 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Best Western, 375 Main St.
Sponsors include University of Maine Cooperative Extension; Ag Matters LLC; Agrinetix LLC; and Precision Planting.
This workshop will focus on developing crop rotations, improved soil sampling, and new planting and management technologies. Speakers will include UMaine Extension educator Rick Kersbergen, Lauchlin Titus with Ag Matters and Chris Creek with Precision Planting.
The $25 fee includes lunch. Register at https://extension.umaine.edu/waldo/precision-ag-meeting/. For information or to request a disability accommodation, contact the Waldo County Extension Office, 342-5971 or 800-287-1426 (in Maine).

 

