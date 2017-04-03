Update: Work on a major utility project in Downtown Bangor scheduled to begin Sunday, April 9, weather permitting

BANGOR, Maine — Due to anticipated unfavorable weather conditions, work on a major utility project in Downtown Bangor is delayed until Sunday, April 9. The project was initially planned to begin Sunday, March 26. City officials ask for the public’s patience as construction crews try to work with the uncertainty of early spring weather in Maine.

Despite the delay, the scope of the project remains the same. Construction will begin on Hammond Street near the Kenduskeag Stream Bridge. The project area includes the intersection of Hammond, Main and Central streets in Downtown Bangor. The work area will extend approximately 1,000 feet up Hammond Street, terminating near the location of the former Bangor YMCA building at 127 Hammond St. The project will have a significant impact on traffic patterns in Downtown Bangor, with the use of traffic detours required. In addition, parking will be limited on Hammond Street. The project will be complete in early September 2017.

The project will commence with night work in Downtown at the intersection of Hammond, Main and Central streets. Work will take place between the hours of 6:30 PM and 6:30 AM for this portion of the project. Night work will last several weeks.

Once work is complete at the intersection, construction will transition to Hammond Street. During this phase of the project, Hammond Street will be limited to one lane from the intersection with Ohio St into Downtown. In the morning, inbound traffic can access Downtown Bangor via Hammond St. During the evening, only outbound traffic can use that portion of Hammond Street. Message boards around the construction zone will alert drivers of detours routes. The public can subscribe to traffic alert updates via the city’s website at: http://www.bangormaine.gov/sub scribe

The project, known as the Hammond Street Phase II Utility Upgrade, includes a new sewer main, storm drain, catch basins, sewer manholes, water main, hydrants, water services and new electrical and communication infrastructure. The proposed new utilities will replace original City water and sewer lines that are more than a century and a half old, dating to the 1860’s and 1870’s. S.E. MacMillan Company of Bangor is the project contractor with joint project management by the Bangor Water District and the City of Bangor Engineering Department.

