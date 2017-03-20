Untold Strength to host This is My Brave

Thursday, March 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street, Lewiston, ME
For more information: 2072409871; untoldstrength.com
Untold Strength Brings This is My Brave® to Lewiston
A Mental Health Storytelling Event
This is My Brave: The Show, an event to end mental illness stigma
Lewiston, ME – Untold Strength, Inc. is pleased to announce they will be bringing This is My Brave, Inc. to Lewiston in November of 2017. This is My Brave shows are live theater shows where real people tell real stories about their real life mental health issues. This is My Brave seeks to remove the stigma of mental illness, open a dialogue, and create opportunities for people to thoughtfully engage around the topic of mental health through this showcase.
Held previously in cities across the country including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Harrisburg, Washington DC, Arlington, Iowa City, Greenville, Denver and Chicago, this year This is My Brave: The Show will make its way to sixteen cities across the United States and Australia. It is very exciting to bring this to the Lewiston/Auburn community. This demonstrates we may be small, but bringing communities together makes us powerful.
The show will take place at the Franco Center on November 5th. Persons who struggle with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, suicide attempts, anorexia or bulimia, schizophrenia, PTSD and others are encouraged to tell their story in essay, poetry, or original song. Caregivers are also encouraged to tell their side of the story. Mental health knows no bounds of age and neither does this event. All ages are welcome to express their story. For more information on participating in this event, please send an email to untoldstrength.maine@gmail.com.
“1 in 4 people face mental health issues, meaning nearly every family in America has been touched by this treatable but challenging issue. The Show is critical to empowering individuals living with mental illness and people who love them to bravely seek care, support and start the healing process,” said Jennifer Marshall, This is My Brave’s Executive Director.
“We hope this show will be a signature event for our community bringing together members of the public, healthcare, sup- port agencies, community leaders, and those that engage regularly with these issues: psychologists, psychiatrists, law enforcement, school counselors, therapists, special education professionals, pastors, chaplains, and emergency medical providers. We want to spark a conversation that needs a spotlight,” said Tracy Griffin, Untold Strength President, on hosting the This is My Brave Lewiston show.
Untold Strength will hold various fundraising events over the next several months with the first being an all-day fundraiser at Margaritas in Auburn. Please follow us on Facebook @ http://facebook.com/untoldstrength , and visit our website www.untoldstrength.com. Get your coupon from our website or Facebook page and present it to your server on March 30th and 20% of all food and drink sales will go to Untold Strength.
We are still seeking sponsors for the show. To sponsor the show, host a fundraiser for Untold Strength, or for more information, contact Tracy Griffin, Sponsorship Chair, at untoldstrength.maine@gmail.com. Monetary donations are accepted on our website. For more information on This is My Brave, visit www.thisismybrave.org or follow them on Twitter at @ThisIsMyBrave.
About Untold Strength: Untold Strength, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit advocacy organization developed to raise awareness in our communities about suicide and mental illness. Our goal is to help neighbors, friends and family find the strength to speak out about their pain and struggle. We want to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness and help those who are suffering. We believe that by bringing people together, advocating for change, educating the public and opening a dialogue about anxiety, depression, PTSD and suicide, that together we can end the silence.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →