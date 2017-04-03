Gallery show ‘UNLOADED’ on influence of guns in modern culture

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 13, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Through April 14, 2017, ICA Gallery hours: Wed–Sun, 11:00am–5:00pm, Thurs, 11:00am–7:00pm, Friday, 11:00am–5:00pm, (FFAW until 8:00pm)
Exhibition Reception: Friday, April 7, 2017, 5:00–8:00pm
Please join us for a Gallery Talk with Curator Susanne Slavick: Thurs., April 6, 2017, 6:00-7:30pm
Curated by Susanne Slavick, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Art, Carnegie Mellon University; UNLOADED is a multimedia group show that explores historical and social issues surrounding the availability, use, and impact of guns in our culture. It includes works by: Lauren F. Adams, Nina Berman, Joshua Bienko, Casey Li Brander, Anthony Cervino, Mel Chin, Cathy Colman, Dadpranks, James Duesing, Jessica Fenlon, Vanessa German, Jinshan, Andrew Ellis Johnson, Jennifer Nagle Myers, Adrian Piper, Don Porcella, Devan Shimoyama, Susanne Slavick, Renee Stout and Stephanie Syjuco.
UNLOADED presents a number of perspectives on the image and impact of guns in contemporary culture, though none endorse them as a means to an end. Works by 19 artists touch upon a host of issues surrounding access to and use of firearms, across demographic categories. They examine and represent the role that guns continue to play in our national mythologies, suicide rates, individual and mass murder, domestic violence, and the militarization of civilian life.
Gun ownership and control is a divisive topic in this country. The artists in UNLOADED visualize the power of the gun as icon and instrument, the damage it can do and how weapons might be rejected, broken or silenced. Some show the power that guns wield in our daily realities and personal fantasies. Others mourn and resist that power, doing everything they can to take it away, believing there are better ways to resolve conflicts, ensure safety and keep the peace.
UNLOADED is touring to ten venues across the country.
Mel Chin, ‘Cross for the Unforgiven: 10th Anniversary Multiple’ (2012)
