University Singers Concert

Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Minsky Hall, Class of 1944 Hall, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207.581.1755; umaine.edu/spa/tickets
The University of Maine Singers conclude their 2017 Spring Tour with two performances at Minsky Hall.
University Singers is the premier vocal ensemble in the School of Performing Arts at the University of Maine. Selected by audition, the 60-member group is comprised of both music majors and students studying other disciplines across campus. The group tours throughout New England every spring and to Europe every four years.
The Singers will perform a selection of classical and contemporary music.
Tickets for the Minsky performances are $9, or free with a student MaineCard, and can be purchased by calling the box office, 581.1755.
