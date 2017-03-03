Homestead

University of Maine Somerset County Cooperative Extension Homemakers March 2017 calendar

Extension Homemakers are partners with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, which extends adult education into home and community in the areas of food safety, nutrition and health, gardening, cultural and creative arts, financial planning and going green.

 Individual groups have community service projects for veterans, families in need, donating to food cupboards, shelters and fundraising for various charities.

Programs March 2017 calendar for Somerset County Cooperative Extension Homemakers:

Planning for spring county meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Cambridge Town Hall.

— Clinton Day with lunch, 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, Clinton Methodist Church Office.

— Emergency Medicine, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Somerset County Extension office, Norridgewock.

— Place Cards for Hospital Chaplaincy, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, in private home in Ripley.

— Solon, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, Solon Fire Station.

These programs are all open to the public.

For information, contact the Somerset County Extension office at 474-9622 or 1-800-287-1495- at TDD 1-800-287-8957 also www.extension.umaine.edu  

The University of Maine cooperating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Cooperative Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

