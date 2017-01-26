University of Maine at Machias Films Documentary on Opiate Addiction

MACHIAS, Maine — The University of Maine at Machias Video Class, under the direction of Alan Kryszak, has created a documentary film on opiate addiction prevention, “Whatever Works: Exploring Opiate Addiction.” Students interviewed and filmed dozens of local people, including recovered addicts, therapists, an emergency services doctor, medical responders, Washington County District Attorney, police and an incarcerated heroin dealer.

A free public showing of the film will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Performing Arts Center on the UMM campus. Several clinical, faith-based and community activists will host an after-show Question and Answer session.

“This documentary is intended for free distribution to schools and other community groups interested in the prevention of opiate addiction,” Kryszak said. “The documentary is an extremely personal, individualized look at an addiction that takes one life a day in Maine and 80 lives per day in the U.S.” Since opiate addiction often begins in the 13 to 18 year age range, the film includes participants of that age. Interviews were conducted from September to November, 2016.

Students who participated in the filming and editing include Marc Brine, Natalie Cline, Jose Gurrola, Carolin Moreta, Maximiliaan Peeters, Clara Schoppee and Lorenzo Segura. Kryszak is a composer and new media artist whose work includes Turner Classic Movies, the Film Society of Lincoln Center, Carnegie Recital Hall. He is the founder of an international online activist group “Loud Guys Against Violence Against Women” and teaches audio/video production and music in film at UMM.

To make arrangements for a school or group to show the film, contact Kryszak at Alan.Kryszak@maine.edu or 716.597.4335.

