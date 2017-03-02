University of Maine at Farmington 2017 Soccer Summer Camp announced

FARMINGTON, Maine — University of Maine at Farmington’s head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp.

The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will be players and coaches from UMF, and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches.

The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small group interaction.

The full day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who wants to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season.

The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

