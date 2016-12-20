University Credit Union Hosts First Time Home Buyer Courses

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: University Credit Union, 977 Union St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 800-696-8628; ucu.maine.edu

Learn everything you need to know about the home buying process with our popular course with HoMEworks! Attendance at both days of this course makes you eligible for the $3,500 Maine State Housing Advantage grant to apply towards closing costs.

Story continues below advertisement.

Learn more or register from ucu.maine.edu.

The course will teach you:

• The home buying process

• Money management and the costs involved

• Goal setting and preparing for homeownership

• How to qualify and obtain a mortgage loan

• Lender’s view: Determining creditworthiness and affordability

• What to expect at closing

• How to avoid being ripped off

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →