University Credit Union Hosts First Time Home Buyer Courses

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: University Credit Union, 977 Union St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 800-696-8628; ucu.maine.edu
Learn everything you need to know about the home buying process with our popular course with HoMEworks! Attendance at both days of this course makes you eligible for the $3,500 Maine State Housing Advantage grant to apply towards closing costs.
Learn more or register from ucu.maine.edu.
The course will teach you:
• The home buying process
• Money management and the costs involved
• Goal setting and preparing for homeownership
• How to qualify and obtain a mortgage loan
• Lender’s view: Determining creditworthiness and affordability
• What to expect at closing
• How to avoid being ripped off
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →