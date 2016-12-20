University Credit Union Hosts First Time Home Buyer Courses

By Stephanie Beck
Posted Dec. 20, 2016, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: University Credit Union, 977 Union St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 800-696-8628; ucu.maine.edu

Learn everything you need to know about the home buying process with our popular course with HoMEworks! Attendance at both days of this course makes you eligible for the $3,500 Maine State Housing Advantage grant to apply towards closing costs.

Story continues below advertisement.

Learn more or register from ucu.maine.edu.

The course will teach you:

• The home buying process

• Money management and the costs involved

• Goal setting and preparing for homeownership

• How to qualify and obtain a mortgage loan

• Lender’s view: Determining creditworthiness and affordability

• What to expect at closing

• How to avoid being ripped off

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  2. Obama’s pardon list includes 2 from Maine
  3. 5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing
  4. Presque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG saysPresque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG says
  5. Sanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College voteSanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College vote

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Business