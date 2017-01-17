University Credit Union Announces Eight $1,000 Scholarships in 2017

University Credit Union, a full-service financial institution with branches across the state, announced the second year of its scholarship program. The program awards eight $1,000 scholarships to students beginning their studies in the fall 2017 semester at one of the seven University of Maine System campuses or Maine Maritime Academy.

The eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to a student at each of the following schools: University of Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine at Farmington, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Machias, University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Southern Maine, and Maine Maritime Academy.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 1, 2017. Additional details including eligibility information for the scholarship can be found at ucu.maine.edu. No essay is required for the UCU scholarship program. Scholarship winners will be notified by May 19, 2017.

About University Credit Union

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU has nine locations across the state serving the University of Maine System students, alumni, employees and their families. Branches are located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit www.ucu.maine.edu.

