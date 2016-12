Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Unity Historical Society event, Center of town, Unity, Maine

UNITY, Maine — The Unity Historical Society’s first Unity Yuletide Tree Lighting will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the center of town. Caroling, treats, pictures with Santa.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →