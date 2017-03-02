Unity Fire Department fourth annual T-Pot Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on March 4

Saturday, March 4, 2017 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Unity Pond, Kanokolus Beach, Unity, Maine For more information: 207-660-3526

UNITY, Maine — The Unity Fire Department will hold its fourth annual T-Pot Memorial Ice Fishing Derby 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, on Unity Pond.

Weigh-in will be at Unity public boat landing at Kanokolus Beach, where there will be a campfire, food to purchase, in addition to a mobile food cart on the ice 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Entry fee is $10.

There will be door prizes, adult derby prizes and kids derby prizes for those under age 16. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The annual fire department fundraiser is in memory of longtime firefighter Blaine T-Pot Parsons, who died in 2010. Proceeds will be used to purchase and equip an all-terrain vehicle to be used in wildland fire suppression, rescue in remote places made necessary by snowmobile or ATV accidents or lost or injured hunters or hikers.

For information, contact Capt. Blaine Parsons II at fireman04988@yahoo.com or 660-3526.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →