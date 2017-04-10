Unity College Young Actors Camp

“Supporting the Whimsical”- a 5-day Acting Intensive for Young Adults

Expand your prowess as actors. Think about what it means to inhabit the body of another person. Learn to respect the art of acting and your contribution to it. The Young Actors Camp at Unity College is a week-long camp dedicated to honing the acting craft. Each day a theatrical lens will be explored: understanding voice, stage presence and movement, characterization, the history of theatrical styles and the cultural context in which they emerged, and building performance.

There will be an overarching theme for the week: the 12 guide posts of theater. These are popular theories which encompass different essentials of the theater: relationship, conflict, the moment before, humor, opposites, discoveries, communication & competition, importance, find the events, place, gaming and role-playing, mystery and secret (and some argue for a 13th: mischievousness). Students will be asked to think about these guideposts as they explore the larger context of each day.

Cost: $100. Students are asked to bring their own lunch.

Prerequisite: Students should have some prior experience in theater, or should have some concept of the basics of the stage.

Students 13-18 years are eligible to attend. Spaces are limited so, please apply early.

We look forward to seeing you on campus this summer!

http://summer.unity.edu/young-actors-camp/

