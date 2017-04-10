Unity College Warden Camp

July 30- August 5 2017 9:00AM -5:00 PM

Did you ever wonder if you would like to become a state game warden, federal wildlife agent, marine patrol officer, or environmental police officer? Come to Unity College, the home of the Unity College Conservation Law Enforcement program, and learn from real wardens and conservation officers for a week. You will have the opportunity to interact with Maine game wardens, state conservation law enforcement officers from throughout New England, and federal government employees. You’ll learn skills and participate in activities such as search and rescue, map and compass, wildlife and fisheries identification, patrol tactics and techniques, crime scene investigation, and wildlife forensics.

-Meet and work with wardens

-Learn skills like

-Wildlife forensics

-Boating and off-road vehicle safety

-Surveillance

-Search and rescue

-Map and compass

-Trapping and hunting

-Work in a team of other future wardens to solve crimes and master skills

-Summer Camp Payment and Refund Policy

Payment is requested in full to reserve a space. $200 of the payment is a non-refundable deposit. No refunds will be given one month prior to camp start date. For cancellations, please contact us.

Ages 16 – 19

$1,200. Includes food and housing!

http://summer.unity.edu/warden-camp/

