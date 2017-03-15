Unity College Marine Biology Camp

Sunday, July 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Unity College, 90 Quaker Hill Road, Unity, Maine
For more information: 2075097132; summer.unity.edu/summer-programs-2/marine-biology-camp/
Explore Marine Biology at Unity College
Students passionate about the ocean and marine creatures will want to explore marine biology at Unity College. You will learn about plants and animals that inhabit 70% of the world’s surface and will conduct hands-on experiments in our unique coral wet lab. Learn firsthand the impact of climate change on our world’s oceans and explore career options in marine biology while on campus.
Students will visit the ocean, learn microscope and laboratory techniques, and maybe even see a whale! Under the direction of Dr. Emma Perry, who is leading tardigrade research (look it up!) at Unity College, this is an experience you will not want to miss.
-Experience marine biology firsthand with whale watching off the shore Acadia National Park
-Dissect crustaceans during a lobster bake
-Visit Moose Point Park
Cost: $1,050 per student before May 1. After May 1 the cost is $1,100 per student. Includes food and lodging.
Cost for Commuter Student: $450 per student
Students entering grades 9-12 in the Fall of 2017 are eligible to attend. Spaces are limited so, please apply early.
We look forward to seeing you on campus this summer!
